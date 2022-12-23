Over €2.4m worth of drugs seized following searches in Dublin and Galway

Over €2.4 million worth of drugs has been seized as part of separate searches carried out in Galway and Dublin.

On Thursday afternoon, officers attached the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) supported by the Special Crime Task Force intercepted two vehicles and searched a residential premises in south inner city Dublin and a business premises in west Dublin.

Approximately 120kg of cannabis herb was discovered during the course of the searches, with an estimated street value of €2.4 million.

Four men, aged between 25 and 36, were arrested in connection with the Dublin seizure and are currently detained at Kevin Street and Irishtown Garda stations under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau have seized €2.4 million of cannabis herb during a series of searches in Dublin yesterday. Four persons were arrested during the operation, which forms part of Operation Tara. pic.twitter.com/XaoXkj7Dyb — Garda Info (@gardainfo) December 23, 2022

Meanwhile, an arrest was also made in relation to a seizure in Galway city after €70,000 worth of cocaine was seized in a residence in Newcastle on Thursday night.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene but has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Gardaí said the drugs will be sent for further analysis and investigations into the matter are ongoing.