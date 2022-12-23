Fri, 23 Dec, 2022 - 07:38

All the headlines from the day's national newspapers
What the papers say: Friday's front pages

Images from the funeral of Private Seán Rooney dominate Friday's front pages.

The Irish Times' headline quotes Pte Rooney's mother Natasha, who told the congregation: 'In his life he had made me proud and in his death he has made me proud'.

The Irish Examiner also leads with a quote, from Pte Rooney's fiancee Holly, who said: 'Seán would always protect me and make me feel safe.'

The paper also reports on warnings from the HSE over a surge in winter virus infections, and a 'deluge' of requests from TDs attempting to secure driving test dates for their constituents.

The Echo reads:' Racial abuse horror', after a man was jailed for racially abusing a shop worker in Cork city centre.

The Irish Daily MailIrish Daily Star and Irish Daily Mirror all lead with images from Pte Rooney's funeral, which was held in Dundalk, followed by his burial in Co Donegal.

In Britain, Downing St’s response to Scotland’s controversial new gender recognition laws leads a variety of Friday’s papers.

The Guardian and Daily Mail report No 10 said it may block the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill, which removes the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria to obtain a gender recognition certificate.

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph says a man who murdered multiple children was able to commit his crimes after being classed as a “medium risk” offender.

The i leads with more mass strikes coming in January.

People with a cough or cold have been urged to stay away from their grandparents over Christmas, according to The Times.

The Independent says millions of Britons face “unprecedented” travel disruption amid strikes by UK Border Force and National Highways workers.

Despite this, Britons are “determined” to have a Merry Christmas, according to the Daily Express.

The Daily Mirror reports royal security chiefs have ordered a review of the safety of Britain's King Charles III ahead of possible Christmas protests.

The Financial Times leads with Britain joining international criticism of US president Joe Biden’s package of green subsidies over “protectionist” concerns.

The Sun says Strictly champion Jowita Przystal and pro Giovanni Pernice are dating.

And the Daily Star says pub groups are urging people to avoid abstaining from drinking in the new year in order to help pubs struggling with cost of living.



