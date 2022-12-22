Man arrested after drugs and cash totalling €107,000 seized in Kildare

Muireann Duffy

A man in his 60s has been arrested following a large drug seizure in Co Kildare on Wednesday.

A joint operation by the Garda National Drugs Organised Crime Bureau, the Kildare District Drugs Unit and Revenue Customs Service was carried out as part of ongoing investigation targeting people suspected of being involved in an organised crime group in the Kildare area.

During the operation, approximately 5kg of cannabis, with an estimated street value of €100,000, was discovered, in addition to €7,000 worth of diamorphine.

Approximately €30,000 in cash was also seized during the search.

The man was arrested at the scene and was taken to Newbridge Garda station where he was detained under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The man has since been charged in connection with the seizure and is due to appear in court at a later date.