Thu, 22 Dec, 2022 - 10:40

Man arrested after drugs and cash totalling €107,000 seized in Kildare

The search was carried out as part of an operation targetting people suspected of being involved in an organised crime group in the Kildare area
Man arrested after drugs and cash totalling €107,000 seized in Kildare

Muireann Duffy

A man in his 60s has been arrested following a large drug seizure in Co Kildare on Wednesday.

A joint operation by the Garda National Drugs Organised Crime Bureau, the Kildare District Drugs Unit and Revenue Customs Service was carried out as part of ongoing investigation targeting people suspected of being involved in an organised crime group in the Kildare area.

During the operation, approximately 5kg of cannabis, with an estimated street value of €100,000, was discovered, in addition to €7,000 worth of diamorphine.

Approximately €30,000 in cash was also seized during the search.

The man was arrested at the scene and was taken to Newbridge Garda station where he was detained under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The man has since been charged in connection with the seizure and is due to appear in court at a later date.



More in this section

Businessman denies changing claims against former Davy employees over Anglo bonds sale Businessman denies changing claims against former Davy employees over Anglo bonds sale
Chief medical officer says vulnerable people should wear masks to religious services Chief medical officer says vulnerable people should wear masks to religious services
Michael Healy-Rae hits out at Fine Gael TD for turning down junior ministry Michael Healy-Rae hits out at Fine Gael TD for turning down junior ministry
gardaidrugsseizurekildarecannabisdiamorphinenewbridge garda station
Dáil car park could be scrapped in Climate Action Plan

Dáil car park could be scrapped in Climate Action Plan

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more