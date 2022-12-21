Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers reportedly end relationship

Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers have broken up, according to reports circulating on Wednesday.

American gossip sites JustJared and Jezebel reported that the pair have called off their engagement.

American singer-songwriter Bridgers was spotted socialising with musician and comedian Bo Burnham in New York City this week.

The Aftersun and Normal People actor Mescal hinted that the pair had become engaged during an interview with The Guardian in November. However, the article was later amended to clarify that the couple were not engaged.

In August, the Irish Examiner previously reported that the couple planned to buy a home in West Cork.

The couple, who first met online after Mescal shot to fame in the television adaption of Sally Rooney's Normal People novel, are yet to address the rumours.

The duo made their relationship public with a red carpet appearance in November 2021, with the Motion Sickness singer regularly sharing photos of Mescal on her Instagram in the past year.