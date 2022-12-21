Wed, 21 Dec, 2022 - 07:28

What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

Wednesday's papers cover Government plans to reduce emissions, Phil Hogan's attack on Leo Varadkar, and Conor McGregor's Twitter spat with Paul McGrath
Wednesday's papers cover Government plans to reduce emissions, Phil Hogan's attack on Leo Varadkar, and Conor McGregor's Twitter spat with Paul McGrath.

The Irish Times leads with the Government's revised climate action plan, which will seek to curb car parking where public transport options exist and reduce the distance driven by motorists by a fifth

The Irish Examiner says the acting Minister for Justice Simon Harris has pledged additional resources for gardaí in Rathkeale, Co Limerick, to tackle feuding factions.

Former EU Commissioner Phil Hogan has launched a stinging attack on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar who he accused of abandoning his principles after he was elected Fine Gael leader, the Irish Independent reports.

New Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has banned ministers from bringing mobile devices to Cabinet meetings, according to the Irish Daily Mail.

The Irish Daily Mirror covers a Twitter spat between Conor McGregor and Paul McGrath, with the UFC fighter challenging the former footballer to a charity boxing match.

The Belfast Telegraph reports on the death of a 32-year-old woman in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

The British papers are dominated by concerns over patient safety amid Wednesday’s ambulance strikes across the UK.

The Times, Metro, The Independent and the Financial Times all lead with the public being told to “avoid taking risks” after health bosses warned they will be unable to guarantee patient safety as paramedics join widespread strike action.

The story is also carried by The Sun and the Daily Star.

It comes as the i reports “critical incidents” have been declared in hospital trusts around Britain.

The Daily Telegraph says ambulance unions have been accused by the UK health secretary of making a “conscious choice to inflict harm” on patients, while The Guardian says NHS bosses have urged British prime minister Rishi Sunak to help avoid a “war of attrition” on the strike action.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail says those involved in Wednesday’s strike action “need to take a long, hard look into their consciences”.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror reports Tory peer Baroness Michelle Mone, who denies suggestions she may have profited from a firm winning contracts worth more than £200 million (€250 million) to supply PPE in the early days of the pandemic, is on holidays while “nurses and 999 crews fight to earn enough to pay their bills”.

And the Daily Express leads with an investigation into the Royal Mail’s Christmas struggles.




