Wed, 21 Dec, 2022 - 06:20

Car parking curbs and slashing journeys among Government climate plans

The Cabinet will meet on Wednesday afternoon to sign off on the plan.
Car parking curbs and slashing journeys among Government climate plans

By Cate McCurry, PA

The Government will slash the distance of car journeys and clamp down on parking spaces as part of its climate action plan, it is understood.

The plan, which will set out how the Government will achieve the agreed sectoral emissions targets and the overall target of a 51 per cent reduction by 2030 and net zero by 2050, will be published on Wednesday.

The Cabinet will meet on Wednesday afternoon to sign off on the plan.

Coronavirus – Fri Sep 18, 2020
The Cabinet is to meet on Wednesday afternoon to sign off on the climate action plan. 

While it is understood there is no specific commitment to congestion charges within the plan, the Government is considering them as one of their options.

They would only be brought in where there are viable alternatives to cars, including good public transport and active travel.

The plan will encourage the public to take other forms of transport and reduce the use of and dependency on cars.

It will aim to reduce the total distance driven across all car journeys by 20%, and to have nearly one in three private cars as an electric vehicle by 2030.

The plan is also expected to recommend reducing public sector parking but will only apply where there is good public transport.

It is also expected to remove minimum car parking requirements but, again, only where there is good public transport.

The plan will also include a reduction of on-street parking to prioritise active travel and public transport and to “improve the public realm”.

Local authorities will also be encouraged to move towards the “market pricing” of car parking – again where there is good public transport.

The climate plan will also include a proposal to install solar panels on all new residential buildings and public buildings and all schools by 2025.

A new green electricity tariff will also be developed by 2025 to incentivise people to use lower cost renewable electricity at times of high wind and solar generation.



More in this section

World champion boxer Amy Broadhurst named Irish Times Sportswoman of the Year World champion boxer Amy Broadhurst named Irish Times Sportswoman of the Year
Regency trial: Dowdall denies luring dissident republicans with promise of bomb timers Regency trial: Dowdall denies luring dissident republicans with promise of bomb timers
Serial sex offender jailed for assaulting boy after taking him to Wicklow mountains Serial sex offender jailed for assaulting boy after taking him to Wicklow mountains
climateenvironmentirishnet zero
Conor McGregor sued for allegedly calling Dublin-based MMA fighter a 'rat'

Conor McGregor sued for allegedly calling Dublin-based MMA fighter a 'rat'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more