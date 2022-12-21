Wed, 21 Dec, 2022 - 06:40

Suspected drugs worth £1m found hidden inside beds in vehicle

One man has been charged following the operation in the harbour area of Belfast.
Suspected drugs worth £1m found hidden inside beds in vehicle

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Police have seized suspected cannabis worth £1 million (€1.15 million) hidden within divan beds in a vehicle in Belfast.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit, supported by Border Force and Belfast Harbour Police, conducted the operation in the Belfast Harbour area on Tuesday.

A vehicle was stopped and searched, which led to the drugs being recovered.

The cannabis had been vacuum packed and concealed within divan beds inside the vehicle.

A 33-year-old man has been charged with possession of a class B controlled drug and possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “This search, seizure and arrest was conducted as part of our ongoing commitment to address the criminality linked to drug importation, supply and use that often results in drug debts, drug addiction and drug-related deaths within our communities.

“Through multi-agency efforts we will continue to carry out operations, to break the cycle of those who seek to cause harm through the illegal importation and supply of drugs in Northern Ireland, and to dismantle the organised criminal gangs who profit from this incredibly harmful activity.

The suspected drugs seized in Belfast (PSNI/PA)

“This type of large-scale importation is conducted by sophisticated organised crime gangs and these gangs are utterly ruthless in their exploitation of the most vulnerable in our society and they cause this misery for no other reason than personal profit.

“We cannot tackle this scourge without the help of the public. I appeal to anyone with information about illegal drug use or supply to call police on the non-emergency number 101.”



More in this section

Car parking curbs and slashing journeys among Government climate plans Car parking curbs and slashing journeys among Government climate plans
Dublin man jailed for subjecting elderly neighbour to savage attack with hammer Dublin man jailed for subjecting elderly neighbour to savage attack with hammer
Serial sex offender jailed for assaulting boy after taking him to Wicklow mountains Serial sex offender jailed for assaulting boy after taking him to Wicklow mountains
ulsterdrugsborder forcebelfast harbourorganised crime unitbelfast harbour police
Regency trial: Dowdall denies luring dissident republicans with promise of bomb timers

Regency trial: Dowdall denies luring dissident republicans with promise of bomb timers

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more