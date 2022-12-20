Tue, 20 Dec, 2022 - 21:51

Fire fighters battling major blaze at Limerick car sales business

Fire crews were alerted to the inferno at 7:58pm.
David Raleigh

A major fire broke out on Tuesday evening at a car sales business on the outskirts of Limerick City.

The blaze appears to have caused extensive damage to the premises, located on the R526, near the Southcourt Hotel.

Five fire engines from Limerick City, backed up by three support engines from Rathkeale are in attendance fighting the flames.

Gardai have closed off the road and traffic diversions are in place.

A massive plume of thick black smoke and tall red flames are emanating from the premises.

Firefighters are using a high rise ladder to dampen the flames from above the premises.

There are no reports of any injuries.



limerickfire
