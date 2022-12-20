World champion boxer Amy Broadhurst named Irish Times Sportswoman of the Year

Muireann Duffy

Amy Broadhurst has topped off a hugely successful year by claiming the 2022 Irish Times Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Year title.

The 25-year-old became Ireland's fourth world champion boxer back in May - following in the footsteps of Katie Taylor, Kellie Harrington and Michael Conlan - after she defeated Algeria's Imane Khelif in the light-welterweight division.

The Dundalk woman pushed on in August to take gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, seeing off England's Gemma Richardson, and becoming Northern Ireland's first female boxer to win gold at the games in the process.

Broadhurst was also part of the hugely successful Irish team at October's European Championships in Montenegro, where she again took gold after defeating Ukrain's Mariia Bava on a unanimous decision.

In a historic year for Irish soccer, the national women's team received the Outstanding Achievement Award.

Vera Pauw celebrates with her team after their victory over Scotland. Photo: Inpho

Vera Pauw's side qualified for their first major tournament with a win away to Scotland back in October, seeing them through to next year's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The awards, now in its 19th year, also saw the selection of monthly winners, which included Ellen Walshe, Rachael Blackmore, Leona Maguire, and Ciara Mageean.

Commending the 2022 winners, The Irish Times' sports editor Noel O'Reilly said women's sport has been momentous on both the national and international stages this year.

"Yet again the bar has been pushed ever higher with inspirational performances and achievements across the board.

"A huge congratulations to all the monthly winners - sportswomen whose stories continue to show the next generation that nothing is impossible. They are heroes of Irish life, examples to our daughters and sons and a credit to their families, coaches, partners, and friends," Mr O'Reilly said.