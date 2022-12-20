What the local papers say: Mother remembered after violent death; funding for Midlands tourism

The big freeze, funding for Co Carlow, and tributes following the violent death of a mother in Co Laois are some of the stories covered in this week's local papers.

The Western People cover the recent cold snap, with the headline: 'Winter freeze was worst in 12 years'. The paper's lead image, however, is from Foxford, Co Mayo, where locals celebrated Argentina's win over France in the World Cup final on Sunday due to links with the Argentine Navy.

A frosty scene in Athleague gives the Roscommon Herald its front page image, alongside a story on calls for Minister for Integration Roderic O'Gorman to engage with the local community in Ballaghaderreen over the provision of supports and services to over 100 new refugees in the area.

Down south, the Waterford News & Star covers Ballygunner's defeat against Kilkenny's Ballyhale Shamrocks in the All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling semi-final at the weekend.

The paper also reports on an €18 million investment in Butlerstown which will bring B&Q to Waterford Retail Park.

The Nationalist reads: 'Million Euro funding boost for Co Carlow', as a €1 million cash injection will bring a new enterprise hub to Bagenalstown.

Meanwhile, the Laois Nationalist covers the reaction to the death of Sharon Crean, who suffered fatal injuries at her apartment in Mountmellick on December 14th.

Finally, the Kildare Nationalist reports the Athy and Clane-Maynooth Municipal Districts are both to benefit from €169 million of funding to "transform tourism in the Midlands" as part of the EU Just Transition scheme.

However, the paper's lead goes to the efforts of a group in Suncroft who have been reusing discarded crisp packets to make survival blankets "that could save the lives of rough sleepers".