Sun, 18 Dec, 2022 - 15:48

Gardaí arrest two after seizing loaded gun and cocaine in Dublin

Two men, both in their 30s, are currently detained at Lucan Garda Station
Gardaí arrest two after seizing loaded gun and cocaine in Dublin

Gardaí have arrested two men after seizing a hand gun and cocaine in Dublin on Saturday.

A loaded semi-automatic pistol was located along with a small amount of cocaine following a search of a residence in Dublin 10 carried out by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau with support from the Special Crime Task Force.

Two men, both in their 30s, were arrested in connection with the seizure. They are currently detained at Lucan Garda Station.

Commenting on Saturday’s operation, Assistant Commissioner Justin Kelly said violent drug gangs who intimidate communities are the main target of investigations.

"An Garda Síochána is determined to disrupt and dismantle these groups and I commend all the officers involved in this operation," he said.



More in this section

Gardaí seize €94,400 in cash following Dublin search Gardaí seize €94,400 in cash following Dublin search
Protocol issues can be fixed ahead of Good Friday Agreement landmark, Ahern says Protocol issues can be fixed ahead of Good Friday Agreement landmark, Ahern says
Leo Varadkar pledges humility and resolve as he becomes Taoiseach again Leo Varadkar pledges humility and resolve as he becomes Taoiseach again
gardacocainehand gundublin 10
Katie Taylor named RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year

Katie Taylor named RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
"For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible" "For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible"

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more