Gardaí arrest two after seizing loaded gun and cocaine in Dublin

Gardaí have arrested two men after seizing a hand gun and cocaine in Dublin on Saturday.

A loaded semi-automatic pistol was located along with a small amount of cocaine following a search of a residence in Dublin 10 carried out by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau with support from the Special Crime Task Force.

Two men, both in their 30s, were arrested in connection with the seizure. They are currently detained at Lucan Garda Station.

Commenting on Saturday’s operation, Assistant Commissioner Justin Kelly said violent drug gangs who intimidate communities are the main target of investigations.

"An Garda Síochána is determined to disrupt and dismantle these groups and I commend all the officers involved in this operation," he said.