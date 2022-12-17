Sat, 17 Dec, 2022 - 11:04

Dublin's Dame Street closed to traffic due to fire

Reports suggest up to five units of Dublin Fire Brigade are investigating a fire on the top floor of a building
Dame Street in Dublin is currently cordoned off as emergency services deal with an incident.

Reports suggest up to five units of Dublin Fire Brigade are investigating a fire on the top floor of a building.

It is not yet known how extensive the blaze is, or if there are any injuries.

Dublin City Council's traffic management centre said the street was closed from the junction of George's Street to Parliament Street.

Dublin Bus said routes have been diverted from the area.

More to follow...



dublinfiredame street
Pedestrian (80s) dies after being hit by van in Co Wexford

