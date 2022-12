Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man was killed in a crash in Co Cork on Friday.

The collision happened on the R619 near Dromohane at approximately 5.05pm.

A man in his mid 40s, who was the driver of the only vehicle in the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who might have camera footage and was travelling in the area between 4pm and 5.15pm is asked to contact gardaí.