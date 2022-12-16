Fri, 16 Dec, 2022 - 16:11

Pauw denies allegations of misconduct made against her in US report

The Republic of Ireland manager said she is "extremely frustrated" to be targeted in "such a disappointing manner"
Muireann Duffy

Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw has responded to allegations made against her in a report published by the National Women's Soccer League in the US.

The allegations in the report, which was published on Wednesday, against Pauw relate to her time in charge of Texas-based club Houston Dash.

The report alleges Pauw attempted to "exert excessive control" over players eating habits while at the club.

Houston Dash later issued an apology to players affected by the alleged misconduct of Pauw and another former manager.

However, Pauw issued a statement via Twitter on Friday afternoon in which she strenuously denied the allegations.

"Firstly, I would like to express my disappointment at the manner in which this investigation was conducted, the way I was treated when I tried to engage with the investigation and the lack of engagement around the publication of the report and statements to the media.

"The report suggests that I did not co-operate with the investigation team, which is untrue," Pauw said.

She added that she partook in a video call with four representatives on September 29th, and claims they refused her request to record the meeting or answer any of her questions.

"I then wrote a 13-page letter to outline my experience of my time at Houston and offered to re-engage with them but they never responded."

"I want to refute every allegation made against me from my time at Houston Dash," Pauw said.

She added "player welfare has always been of the utmost importance to me throughout my career," stressing any nutrition advice to players "has always been to look after their nutritional needs and their health" while also seeking the advice of medical experts.

I have spent my entire career fighting for my players and now I must fight for myself.

"To suggest I would body shame any human being, footballer or not, is an insult to my personal values and to my behaviour as a coach and I cannot allow this claim to go unchallenged."

Pauw thanked those who have spoken in support of her since the report's publication, adding that she appreciates the continued backing of the Football Association of Ireland (FAI).

On Thursday, the FAI issued a statement in relation to the matter in which the association confirmed it was aware of the report, adding: "Neither the FAI or Vera had sight of this report before it was published and we note that Vera has already expressed her views to the authors of the report."

"The FAI continues to support Vera and her team as they prepare for the upcoming Fifa Women's World Cup in 2023," the statement added.

Concluding her own statement, Pauw wrote: "I will continue to defend myself against all these claims. I have spent my entire career fighting for my players and now I must fight for myself.

"I am extremely frustrated that I have been targeted in such a disappointing manner. I cannot allow my name to be attached to such false accusations."



