Woman who died after being hit by car after funeral was light of her family, Mass hears

Olivia Kelleher

A physiotherapist who was killed when she was struck by a car having travelled from Dublin to her native Cork for the funeral of her uncle was the "light of family" who was gifted with "talented hands,” her requiem Mass has heard.

Gobnait Twomey (51) had been walking home with her mother Eibhlis and her sister Caitriona when was hit by a car on Main Street in Ballingeary village, Co Cork shortly after 1am on Tuesday.

The Ballingeary native, who was living in Finglas, had returned home for the funeral of her uncle Willie on Monday. She was chatting with family members and a local man who had gone to another funeral in the area that day when the fatal collision occurred.

Her sister Caitriona told those gathered at Saint Finbarr and Ronan's Church in Ballingeary that Gobnait cared deeply for people.

"Anyone she spoke to felt that they were the centre of her universe at that time. She was a magnet where everybody gravitated. She was great craic. And if there wasn't craic she made it happen.

"She was generous to a fault with him time, thoughts, words, deeds and especially her love. She wore her heart on her sleeve and what you saw was what you got."

Caitriona joked that their family home could be a "bit intimidating" but Gobnait "gathered the inlaws and outlaws and kept ye safe until ye got over the trauma of the Twomey house".

Within her, she held the very best parts of all of us.

Mourners were told that it was hard to find the words to encapsulate all that Gobnait meant to her family and friends.

"Within her, she held the very best parts of all of us. Family was everything to her. Anybody who didn't know her growing up wouldn't believe she was as quiet as a mouse and a real goody two shoes.

"But man did she make up for time. She was the greatest scamp who loved winding everybody up. Because she was young in her own head she perfected these skills on her nieces and nephews.

"She was only happy when they were up to high doh, and she was merrily skipping out the door leaving us the parents pick up the chaos."

Caitriona added that they were profoundly proud of Gobnait when she received her degree earlier this year.

"She survived four very challenging years of study and was making her plans to embark on her new path. She was an incredible example of it being never too late to follow your dreams. She had a love of life that could not be measured or contained."

Gobnait is survived by her partner Jay, her parents Eibhlis and Johnny and her siblings Caitriona, Sean, Noel, Ninidh, Ronan, Cathal, Iarlaith and Ciaran. She was laid to rest at St Gobnait's Cemetery in Ballyvourney, Co Cork.

DPP file

A file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) following the release without charge of a man in his 40s arrested in connection with the death of Ms Twomey.

Meanwhile, a local man called Kieran Lucey pushed Eibhlis and Caitriona out of the way of serious harm on the evening of the collision. He had earlier that day attended the funeral of his father Seamus.

Mr Lucey sustained minor injuries in the incident. Caitriona Twomey thanked him from altar for the quick reflexes he displayed in assisting her and her mother on the night of the tragedy.

The driver of the car was in attendance at one of the funerals. His passengers did not sustain injuries in the incident.

The driver was arrested at the scene and taken to Bandon Garda Station in west Cork for questioning. He was subsequently released without charge. A file will be prepared for the DPP.

The area where the accident occurred was closed off to allow Garda forensic collision investigators to carry out a full examination at the scene. Diversions were put in place. Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact Macroom Garda station on 026-205 90, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.