Property price growth eases to 15-month low

Tomas Doherty

Annual property price growth slowed to a 15-month low of 9.8 per cent in October, down from a peak of over 15 per cent earlier this year, new data shows.

Property prices grew 0.4 per cent in October from the previous month, a six-month low, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) data showed.

In Dublin, residential property prices saw an annual increase of 8.3 per cent, while property prices outside Dublin were 11 per cent higher than a year earlier.

House prices in Dublin increased by 8.5 per cent and apartment prices were up by 7.6 per cent. The highest house price growth in Dublin was in South Dublin at 10.9 per cent, while Dublin City saw a rise of 7.2 per cent.

Outside Dublin, house prices were up by 11.3 per cent and apartment prices rose by 7.5 per cent. The region outside of Dublin that saw the largest rise in house prices was the West (Galway, Mayo, Roscommon) at 16.3 per cent, while at the other end of the scale, the South-West (Cork, Kerry) saw a 9.2 per cent rise.

In October 2022, 4,296 dwelling purchases by households at market prices were filed with the Revenue Commissioners, a decrease of 0.9 per cent compared with the 4,335 purchases in October 2021.

Households paid a median or mid-point price of €300,000 for a residential property in the 12 months to October 2022. The lowest median price paid for a dwelling was €148,000 in Longford, while the highest was €620,000 in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown.

The CSO data showed that the most expensive Eircode area over the last 12 months was A94 Blackrock, with a median price of €732,500, while F35 Ballyhaunis was the least expensive at €124,500.