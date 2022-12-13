Tue, 13 Dec, 2022 - 18:21

Man arrested by gardaí investigating murder of Mahamud Ilyas

A man in his 50s has been arrested by gardaí investigating the murder of Mahamud Ilyas
Man arrested by gardaí investigating murder of Mahamud Ilyas

James Cox

A man in his 50s has been arrested by gardaí investigating the murder of Mahamud Ilyas.

The man was arrested earlier on Tuesday, in the Dublin 15 area and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

A domestic residence, also in the Dublin 15 area, been declared a crime scene and sealed off for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

"The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow," a Garda spokesperson said.

Mr Ilyas' body was found wrapped in material on farmland in Co Meath.



More in this section

Body found in unexplained circumstances in Dublin Body found in unexplained circumstances in Dublin
Northern Ireland Protocol Bill will not be accelerated or slowed – Cleverly Northern Ireland Protocol Bill will not be accelerated or slowed – Cleverly
Live: Man arrested after pedestrian killed; energy prices 'may not fall' for two years Live: Man arrested after pedestrian killed; energy prices 'may not fall' for two years
gardaimeathmahamud ilyas
Murder accused's behaviour 'severely impaired' after stabbing

Murder accused's behaviour 'severely impaired' after stabbing

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
"For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible" "For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible"
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more