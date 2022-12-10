Sat, 10 Dec, 2022 - 10:48

Louise Duffy taking over from Ronan Collins on RTÉ Radio 1

She has already filled in for Collins in the past, along with presenting gigs on Radio 1's Late Date and Rising Time
Louise Duffy  is to take over the RTÉ Radio 1 slot currently filled by The Ronan Collins Show weekdays from 12pm to 1pm .

Duffy will present a new music show from January, following Ronan Collins' announcement on Friday that he is retiring.

She has already filled in for Collins in the past, along with presenting gigs on Radio 1's Late Date and Rising Time. Duffy has also featured on RTE TV as presenter of The Ballycotton Sessions, the second series of which will air in Spring 2023.

Prior to RTÉ, Duffy spent eight years presenting and producing her own shows on Today FM, including the IMRO award-winning Lost In Music.

Duffy said: "I am honoured to be given the opportunity to host the biggest music radio show in Ireland, and follow in the footsteps of a great broadcaster like Ronan Collins. I look forward to connecting with music lovers all over the country, discovering new talent, and complementing the line-up of great broadcasters at RTÉ Radio 1."

Peter Woods, Head of RTÉ Radio 1, said: "Louise Duffy knows her music. We're delighted to have her on this station. Louise is the first woman to present the lunchtime music programme on RTÉ Radio 1 - the number one music programme in the country. She will bring to it integrity, both as a presenter and with her musical choices."

Duffy will present her first show on RTÉ Radio 1 on Monday, January 9th.



