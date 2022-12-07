Wed, 07 Dec, 2022 - 08:39

What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

Wednesday’s front pages are dominated by the imminent strikes by ambulance unions.
What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

Wednesday's front pages are dominated by coverage of bacterial infection Strep A, and a fatal shooting in the Ronanstown area of west Dublin earlier this week.

The Irish Times reports on warnings over an increase in a rare form of Strep A, with parents and health staff being urged to stay diligent as cases spike. The HSE on Tuesday launched an investigation into a child's (4) death, which may have been caused by an infection of Strep A.

The Irish Independent also report on Strep A: parents, schools and doctors are being asked to look out for symptoms of the potentially life-threatening bacterial infection.

The Irish Examiner is also covering Strep A. The paper also reports on a possible curb on teachers' career breaks in order to ease the strain of teacher shortages.

The Herald is covering multiple shootings that took place early this week, including a fatal incident in Ronanstown, Clondalkin.

The Echo is covering potential changes to the social welfare system.

The Irish Sun is also covering the killing in Ronanstown.

In the UK, the mid-week newspapers cover looming industrial action by paramedics and 999 call handlers in their largest strike for 30 years.

The Daily Telegraph, The Times, Financial Times and Daily Express report the nation-wide strike by ambulance trusts is planned for December 21 and 28.

The planned action prompts the Daily Mail to attack Labour, with the paper writing that the opposition is taking “millions of pounds from unions trying to cripple Britain with strikes”.

The i continues to report on the Strep A outbreak among school children – the fight against which “may need extra antibiotics”.

The Daily Mirror also covers the deadly infection by focusing on the heartbroken parent of the ninth child to die.

Elsewhere, Metro and The Guardian splash with the Covid-contracts-for-PPE saga involving Tory peer Michelle Mone, with the latter paper reporting that the second company she lobbied ministers over “was a secret entity of her husband’s family office”.

Meanwhile, The Sun says Frenchman Kylian Mbappe has been “outed” as a Three Lions fan ahead of the England v France World Cup quarter final.

And the Daily Star features the Arctic blast that is freezing Britain with icy wind and snow.



More in this section

Freezing rain on Wednesday night will lead to dangerous driving conditions Freezing rain on Wednesday night will lead to dangerous driving conditions
State will go beyond target of helping construct 4,500 student beds – Harris State will go beyond target of helping construct 4,500 student beds – Harris
Man (33) caught with 182 images of child sexual abuse material avoids jail Man (33) caught with 182 images of child sexual abuse material avoids jail
the sunirish timesirish examinerthe guardianirish independentnewspapersfinancial timespressdaily mailmetroeditionsdaily expressdaily starthe daily telegraphthe timesithe independentfront pagesthe ii newspaperthe daily mirrorft
Father-of-two beaten to death at stag party died from lack of oxygen to brain after attack

Father-of-two beaten to death at stag party died from lack of oxygen to brain after attack

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A trail-blazing set of wheels that marries style and safety A trail-blazing set of wheels that marries style and safety
It takes a team of over 200 employees to help make Christmas happen in Skibbereen It takes a team of over 200 employees to help make Christmas happen in Skibbereen
Ham it up this festive season Ham it up this festive season

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more