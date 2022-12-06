What the local papers say: vacant homes in Kildare; €1m courthouse for Roscommon

A €1 million temporary courthouse, 5,000 vacant houses and Christmas lights — here's a look at what the local papers are covering this week.

The Kildare Nationalist looks at the chronic problem of vacancy in the context of an ongoing housing crisis. It's lead story reports that 5,000 houses in the county lie empty, according to figures from the 2022 Census.

Portlaoise Hospital's Emergency Department will not be downgraded, the Laois Nationalist reports. The hospital will also receive a €14 million extension.

A new €1.1 million temporary courthouse has opened in Roscommon just in time for Christmas, the Roscommon Herald reports, and may be used for High Court sitting in the future.

The Western People reports on local efforts to keep Ballina looking festive during the Christmas period.

The Nationalist reports that the much-loved Christmas Day Swim at Carlow Town park won't go ahead due to insurance reasons.

The Waterford News & Star leads with a special report on the sex work industry in the county.