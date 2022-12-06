Tue, 06 Dec, 2022 - 11:59

Gardaí investigating after shots fired in Carlow estate

No injuries were reported following the incident
Muireann Duffy

Gardaí are investigating a shooting incident which took place in Co Carlow on Monday evening.

At approximately 6pm, a number of short were fired at a house in the Laurels Estate on Tullow Road in Carlow town.

Gardaí said a window to the front of the property was damaged during the incident, but no injuries were reported.

It is understood that those responsible for the shots fled the scene in a car.

The scene was preserved while a technical examination took place on Tuesday and an incident room has been set up at Carlow Garda station, with officers also making local enquiries.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 5.30pm-6.30pm on Monday to come forward, including those with camera or dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059-913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.



gardaicarlowshootingcarlow town
