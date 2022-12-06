Tue, 06 Dec, 2022 - 07:40

What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

House prices, Ireland's drinking and smoking habits, and the upcoming cold snap are among the front page stories on Tuesday.

The Irish Times leads with figures from the Banking and Payments Federation, showing house prices are "set to rise" despite a slowdown in the market.

The Irish Examiner reports on the Healthy Ireland survey, which showed Irish people are drinking more but smoking less.

The Echo, meanwhile, reads: 'More gardaí on beat', as more officers are due to be placed in Cork city centre over the Christmas period.

The Irish Independent's headline reads: 'Population growing at three times the rate of home supply', while the Irish Daily Star and Irish Daily Mirror both cover a weather advisory from Met Éireann as temperatures are due to plummet from Wednesday.

Finally, the Irish Daily Mail reports on figures from the Central Statistics Office which revealed that half of young adults are contemplating a move abroad due to the cost of living in Ireland.

In Britain, Tuesday’s front pages carry reactions to the latest promo of Harry and Meghan's documentary and reports that British prime minister Rishi Sunak abandoned key parts of his house-building targets due to backbench rebellion.

The Daily Mail, Daily Express, The Sun and Daily Star all splash with Harry and Meghan’s six-part series due for release this week which details the couple’s experience as working royals.

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph, The Guardian and The Independent say Mr Sunak ditched compulsory house-building targets for local areas after 60 Conservative MPs threatened to vote against his flagship Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill.

Five million patients were unable to book a GP appointment when they tried to make one in October, according to analysis in The Times.

Metro writes that thousands of rail services have been “axed in secret” after passengers had already paid to travel.

Antibiotics could be given out as a blanket prevention measure in primary schools where there have been cases of strep A after eight children were believed to have died from the infection, i reports.

The Daily Mirror says England captain Harry Kane has had to reassure worried team-mates after Raheem Sterling’s home was broken into while he was in Qatar at the World Cup.

And the Financial Times writes that an oil-tanker jam has formed off the coast of Turkey after the start of the Russian oil cap.



