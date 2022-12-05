Mon, 05 Dec, 2022 - 13:24

Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi and Niall Horan among 2023 Electric Picnic line-up

Billie Eilish was confirmed as the Friday headliner and Lewis Capaldi will perform on the Saturday
The organisers of Electric Picnic have announced the headliners for next year's festival ahead of the last release of tickets this Friday.

Billie Eilish will headline the Friday, followed by Lewis Capaldi and Fred Again on the Saturday. Sunday's headline has not yet been revealed.

The annual festival returned this year after two cancellations due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and will return to Stradbally, Co Laois next year on September 1st-3rd.

Organisers also confirmed Niall Horan will make an appearance, in addition to Tom Odell, Idles, Steve Lacy, Jamie XX, Amyl & The Sniffers, and Rick Astley.

The final release of tickets will go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday, December 9th at 10am.



