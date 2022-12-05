Roy Keane, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher to speak at 3Arena show

James Cox

Hugely popular football pundits Roy Keane, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher will take part in a live show at Dublin's 3Arena on Thursday, March 23rd.

Irish football fans will get the chance to hear Manchester United legend Keane in conversation with his former teammate Neville and ex-Liverpool star Carragher on The Overlap.

Tickets for the live show, which Neville presents, from €41.05 including booking fees, go on sale Friday, December 9th, at 10am on Ticketmaster.ie.

"The trio – widely regarded as TV’s top pundits – will lift the lid on their celebrated playing careers as well as delving deep into today’s hottest sporting issues and fielding questions from the audience. Expect insightful opinion, glorious banter, hysterical tales...and, yes, more than the odd heated exchange as these old adversaries go head-to-head!"

Since launching in April 2021, Neville’s The Overlap "has topped 64 million views, one billion impressions and now boasts 473,000 subscribers".

The channel features exclusive interviews with some of world sport’s biggest stars who talk about the highs and lows of their careers, the triumphs and challenges of reaching the top of elite sport as well as sharing untold stories.

Presenters Kelly Cates and Josh Denzel will attempt to keep Gary, Jamie and Roy in check on the night.