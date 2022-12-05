What the papers say: Monday's front pages

A poll on voters in the Republic's views on a united Ireland, a lack of children's mental health services, and a welfare increase for high earners who lose their jobs are among the stories that feature on Monday's front pages.
The Irish Times leads with the united Ireland poll, which has found many voters in the Republic are unwilling to make concessions to unionists.
Children in South Kerry with mental health issues are being treated through video calls by doctors in the United Arab Emirates, the Irish Examiner reports.
Welfare rates will double for high earners who lose their jobs under new plans, according to the Irish Independent.
The Irish Sun leads with the Regency murder trial.
The Irish Daily Mail leads with a story on the Government pushing to get through the building of 70,000 planned homes.
The Herald leads with a story on a rise in pit bull attacks in Ireland.
In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a story on a member of the Alliance party who has said a complaint against a senior colleague was not properly handled.
The Irish News leads with a pledge from the Republic for a €5o million investment in cross-border projects.
Fear of more violence after gun murder
Republic pledges €50m for cross-border projects
Many of the UK newspapers carry scenes of jubilation from the World Cup after England’s 3-0 victory over Senegal.
The Daily Mirror, Metro and the Daily Star report the win has secured England their place in the quarter-finals.
HERE OUI GO!
On a less joyous note, The Sun adds that England forward Raheem Sterling “raced back” from Qatar after armed intruders broke into his home while his family were inside.
Elsewhere, The Independent says the head of Britain’s biggest business organisation has warned that the UK government is “going backwards” on the green growth agenda.
Face-to-face GP appointments for mid-life health checks will be abolished and moved online under government plans to ease pressure on the NHS, according to The Times.
An investigation by the i has found nearly half a million warrants allowing energy firms to forcibly install pre-payment meters in the UK’s poorest homes have been granted since Britain came out of lockdown.
Monday's front page: Energy firms target homes in fuel poverty.
Investigation by @deankirby_:
— i newspaper (@theipaper) December 4, 2022
The Daily Express writes that the British Army is in training to deal with industrial action which is about to “grip the country”.
Also on the topic of looming strikes, The Daily Telegraph says rail bosses have “refused to save Christmas” from “catastrophe’” after rejecting an 8 per cent pay rise.
The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:
'Rail unions refuse to save Christmas'
While The Guardian cites new research showing that people in the UK are getting “sicker and poorer”, with a gaping health and wealth divide between regions that is only getting worse.
Guardian front page, Monday 5 December 2022: 'Sicker and poorer': report reveals Britain's widening health divide
Britain’s widening health divide pic.twitter.com/j94txZzfBJ
— The Guardian (@guardian) December 4, 2022
And the Financial Times has the president of the European Commission vowing to provide assistance to companies lured by the US’s green energy subsidy scheme.
The international edition of The New York Times leads with a story on the Chinese government's attempts to lessen tensions over heavy Covid restrictions.
