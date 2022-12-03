Sat, 03 Dec, 2022 - 10:00

What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

A new opinion poll on a United Ireland, fallout from the recent Quinn Country documentary and warnings of a difficult flu season are some of the stories carried on Saturday's front pages. 
What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

By PA Reporter

A new opinion poll on a united Ireland, fallout from the recent Quinn Country documentary and warnings of a difficult flu season are some of the stories carried on Saturday's front pages.

The Irish Times leads with results of a new opinion poll which studied the current state of North-South relations in Ireland: while a majority of voters in the Republic would vote for a united Ireland today, 50 per cent of people in Northern Ireland would vote against, with 19 per cent undecided.

The Irish Independent reports that gardai are "scrutinising" interviews in the recent Quinn Country documentary, with a view to continuing probes into the horrific attack on Mannok director Kevin Lunney in 2019.

A low up-take in vaccines has led to a spike in RSV and child flu, according to the Irish Examiner, with the chief medical officer warning that a potentially difficult flu season is yet to peak.

The Herald has coverage of the Regency trial and two deaths in Co Monaghan believed to be linked.

The Irish Daily Mail is also reporting on warnings ahead of flu season.

The Irish Daily Star leads with coverage from the trial of Christina Anderson — she faces charges over the killing of a father-of-seven, alleged in a row over a parking space.

In the UK, the front pages report on the death of six children due to an outbreak of Strep A.

The Daily Telegraph, The Independent, the Daily Mirror and the Daily Mail lead on the Strep A breakout, which the latter says is linked to lockdowns.

The Times reports on more planned nurses strikes.

The FT Weekend says Russia is gathering a “shadow fleet” of oil tankers to circumvent western restrictions on oil sales.

The iWeekend reports the number of people who regret voting Leave is increasing.

Half a million homes are missing out on energy bill assistance, according to The Guardian.

The Daily Express reports the Duke of Sussex is approaching the “point of no return”, according to a royal expert.

The Sun leads on an exclusive interview with Tyson Fury in which the heavyweight boxer promises to “KO” Derek Chisora.

And the Daily Star reports Christmas dinner will be 22% more expensive this year.



More in this section

Evidence against Graham Dwyer 'overwhelming', State tells appeal Evidence against Graham Dwyer 'overwhelming', State tells appeal
Sinn Féin launches bid to restore Assembly to tackle cost-of-living crisis Sinn Féin launches bid to restore Assembly to tackle cost-of-living crisis
Full abortion services to be commissioned in Northern Ireland Full abortion services to be commissioned in Northern Ireland
the guardianfinancial timespressdaily mailmetroeditionsdaily expressdaily mirrordaily starthe timesithe independentthe telegraph
Gardaí appeal for information about 'violent' Monaghan murder

Gardaí appeal for information about 'violent' Monaghan murder

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ham it up this festive season Ham it up this festive season
Diamonds that don’t cost the Earth Diamonds that don’t cost the Earth
Chasing waves in Donegal: The journey becomes part of the adventure in an electric crossover Chasing waves in Donegal: The journey becomes part of the adventure in an electric crossover

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more