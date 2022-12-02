Fri, 02 Dec, 2022 - 17:32

Gardaí appeal for information about 'violent' Monaghan murder

They said the post-mortem is completed the results of which will not be disclosed for operational reasons but An Garda Síochána can confirm Christopher Mooney suffered a violent death.
Kenneth Fox

Gardaí said they are continuing to investigate the murder of Christopher Mooney (60) that occurred at his home at Knockreagh Lower, Broomfield, Co Monaghan, on Thursday morning.

Investigations are ongoing under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer based at Castleblayney.

A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed and continues to keep the family informed of this investigation.

No spokesperson is available at this time.

Gardaí continue to appeal for anyone who was in the Broomfield area between 5:00am and 6:45am on the morning of Thursday 1st December, 2022 particularly anyone with mobile phone footage or dashcam footage, to contact Castleblayney Garda Station on 042 974 0668 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.



gardaiirelandchristopher mooneymonaghan murder
