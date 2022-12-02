What the papers say: Friday's front pages

The deaths of two men after a stabbing and car crash in Co Monaghan dominate the front pages.

The Irish Independent, Irish Daily Mirror and Irish Daily Star name the two men involved. The papers say Christopher Mooney (60) died in a stabbing incident at his home, while Kieran Hamill (37) died after being hit by a car nearby. They claim Mooney was a convicted sex offender.

The Irish Daily Mail claims the two men were "known to each other". The paper also has a prominent feature on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new Netflix docuseries.

The Irish Times reports that the Government’s landmark plan to address the housing crisis could be derailed by a marked slowdown in building activity.

A €12 million High Court settlement with a teenager whose mother took sodium valproate while pregnant could open the floodgates to dozens more cases, the Irish Examiner reports.

The Belfast Telegraph says the PSNI has admitted that it broke intelligence-gathering rules to spy on its own senior officers. It also highlights a "targeted" killing in Newry on Thursday night.

The British papers focus on royal crisis as the working week concludes.

The Daily Express, Metro and The Sun all report on the trailer being released for Harry and Meghan’s upcoming Netflix documentary, with the timing of the trailer called into question as it coincides with the US trip of Prince William and Kate.

The Daily Mail reports former health secretary Matt Hancock’s book has revealed a “bonkers” plan to release thousands of prisoners was considered by ministers during the Covid pandemic.

The Independent says only four Afghan refugees have been brought to the UK since the fall of Kabul.

The Telegraph leads with the British government watering down a free speech law designed to prevent universities from “cancelling” controversial speakers.

And the Financial Times reports private equity group Blackstone has placed a limit on withdrawals from its real estate investment fund.