What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

By PA Reporter

Christmas airport chaos, the latest on the Wexford pitbull attack, and Ireland's viral moment at the World Cup make the front pages on Thursday.

The Irish Times reports that the European Union is to enhance its powers to enforce its Brexit agreement with Britain through retaliatory trade tariffs.

Fire safety defects have been uncovered in one of the largest housing developments in the State, the Irish Examiner reports.

The Irish Independent has details on 12 grounds of appeal set to be advanced by Graham Dwyer. His appeal against his conviction for the murder of childcare worker Elaine O’Hara is due to get underway today.

Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary says staff shortages at Dublin Airport could cause a repeat of the chaos seen during the summer, according to the Irish Daily Mail.

A man appeared in court last night charged with two offences arising from an investigation into a pitbull attack on a boy, the Irish Daily Mirror reports.

The Irish Daily Star celebrates Ireland's contribution to the World Cup this year after a Limerick man crashed a live French television broadcast from outside a Qatari stadium. "Je suis une baguette," he said. "I am a baguette."

The Belfast Telegraph reports that the number of complaints against PSNI officers dealt with by the Police Ombudsman increased by 17 per cent in the past five years.

The Echo has details of an anti-immigration protest that took place in Fermoy, Co Cork last night.

The British papers are led by a royal racism row and concerns over a government U-turn on Covid jabs.

The Times, Daily Mail and Metro report the godmother of Britain's Prince William has resigned from her role in the royal household and apologised after she repeatedly questioned a prominent black British-born domestic abuse charity boss about where she “really came from” during a Buckingham Palace reception.

Times: Heart attack patients waiting over an hour for ambulance #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/uwBtJmaapN — George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) November 30, 2022

Tomorrow's paper today 📰



PALACE RACE ROW



SO WHERE ARE YOU REALLY FROM?



Royal aide quits after quizzing British charity founder at Camilla reception#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/sfTWB9PKKf — Metro (@MetroUK) November 30, 2022

The Daily Express and Daily Mirror say William has condemned Lady Susan Hussey’s actions, telling reporters in the US ahead of the Waleses’ three-day trip to Boston: “Racism has no place in our society.”

Front Page: Prince William Condemns Godmother In Palace Race Row #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/50LVdZX0As pic.twitter.com/wY51fg3Isy — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) November 30, 2022

Elsewhere, the i reports scientists have warned the UK is not ready for an outbreak of a major Covid variant after the British government failed to “capitalise on success in [the] pandemic”.

The i: UK playing with fire after Covid jabs U-turn, warn scientists #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/CkH7r0Hq1z — George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) November 30, 2022

The Independent reports the UK Home Office ignored warnings over a diphtheria outbreak at the Manston asylum processing centre weeks before a man held at the facility died.

Indepdendent digital front: Home Office ignored warnings on diphtheria #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Bouu0Ugv1T — George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) November 30, 2022

The Daily Telegraph says widespread industrial action is set to disrupt millions of Britons “every day until Christmas”.

The front page of today's Daily Telegraph:



'Strikes on every day until Christmas'



The front page of today's Daily Telegraph:

'Strikes on every day until Christmas'

More than 70 per cent of England’s water firms belong to businesses lodged in foreign tax havens, according to The Guardian.

Guardian front page, Thursday 1 December 2022: Revealed: 70%

of England’s water firms in foreign hands pic.twitter.com/YtYICmstAH — The Guardian (@guardian) November 30, 2022

And the Daily Star says England’s World Cup win ratio in matches shown on ITV is only 13 per cent, with fans urging the broadcaster to allow the upcoming game against Senegal to be shown on the BBC.