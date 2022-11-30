What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

Wed, 30 Nov, 2022 - 08:03

Images of Marcus Rashford adorn many of Wednesday’s front pages following his brace against Wales.
By PA Reporter

Wednesday's front pages are covering the latest in the National Children's Hospital saga, new rules on cash for shop and cafes and the first four-day working week trial in Ireland.

The Irish Times reports that the Government is bracing for a surge in the cost of the new national children's hospital after the HSE and the board overseeing the project were told final costs need to be presented to Government. Ken Early also has a report from Qatar, where Iran lost out to the United States in their Group B World Cup clash.

The first-ever trial of a four-day week in Ireland has been described as "a resounding success", according to the Irish Examiner, with all 12 companies that tested the new schedule now planning to continue it into the future.

The Irish Independent leads with the news that shop and cafes could be forced by law to accept cash payments to shore up new rules for banks.

The Herald leads with a report from the courts, where a woman avoided jail time after slashing her neighbours arm's over a suspected affair she was having with the defendant's husband.

The Irish Daily Mail front page says: Stephen Donnelly will look for €1.4 billion in funding for the Department of Health after the Government underestimated the cost of battling Covid-19 this year.

In the UK, England reaching the Round of 16 in Qatar and a “breakthrough” in Alzheimer’s treatment feature among the stories leading the nation’s papers.

The Sun, Daily Mirror and Daily Star all carry the Three Lions’ passage to the knockout stages of the World Cup following a 3-0 win against Wales.

Meanwhile, The Guardian and The Times report on an Alzheimer’s “breakthrough” after a new drug reduced memory decline among patients with early stages of the disease.

The Daily Telegraph says paramedics and ambulance workers are set to strike for the first time in 30 years.

The i and Daily Express report census results have shown less than half of the British population identifies as Christian.

Bird flu has sparked fears of a Christmas turkey shortage, according to the Daily Mail.

The Financial Times reports the Government is set to relax ringfencing rules for banks in a bid to ignite the financial sector.

And Metro says a Russian billionaire has died in a helicopter crash – the third high-profile cryptocurrency tycoon to die in a month.



