What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

Spiritan school abuse allegations, the restoration of bonuses for banking staff, and a dog attack on a young boy in Co Wexford are among the stories on Tuesday's front pages.

The Irish Times leads with the Spiritan abuse scandal.

The Irish Examiner front page features a story on the banking bonuses.

Renters are set for further pressure with thousands of landlords set to leave the market, the Irish Independent reports.

The Echo leads with a story on concerns over flooding in Cork.

The Irish Daily Mail also leads with the return of bonuses for bankers.

As the country suffers financial crisis after financial crisis, some good news for the bankers in our bailed-out institutions... pic.twitter.com/IGVFuQNCK7 — The Irish Daily Mail (@irishdailymail) November 29, 2022

The Irish Daily Star leads with a story on the injuries suffered by a boy in a dog attack in Co Wexford.

Tuesday’s front page pic.twitter.com/l3H4mm0zcI — Irish Daily Star (@IsFearrAnStar) November 29, 2022

The Irish Sun leads with a case in which the mother of a man who shot his sister dead in a tragic accident has begged a judge to let her son out of prison.

Today's Irish Sun front page. pic.twitter.com/bmLxBk0LeM — The Irish Sun (@IrishSunOnline) November 29, 2022

The Herald leads with a tragic story on the body of a pensioner that lay undiscovered for a year.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a story on the money spent by the Northern Ireland council.

Health and care services in Northern Ireland could be impacted by industrial action, according to The Irish News.

Good morning. Today's #FrontPage



Fears for health and care services in industrial action



Seán Quinn: 'I made plenty mistakes'



Read: https://t.co/JyzDL4zLBq



Subscribe: https://t.co/y5tlLNKqEJ



Home Delivery: https://t.co/I1gVh0j2z1 pic.twitter.com/66ODl7k2c9 — The Irish News (@irish_news) November 29, 2022

England taking on Wales in Qatar and changes to the British government’s Online Safety Bill feature among the stories on the UK's papers.

The Daily Mirror, The Sun and the Daily Star all dedicate their front pages to the much-anticipated World Cup group stage clash between England and Wales.

Tuesday's English front page vs Tuesday's Welsh front page



Time to choose your side #ENG #WAL #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/SEeKygV6s7 — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) November 28, 2022

Tomorrow's front page: Harry Kane and Gareth Bale to face off in the World Cup's first all-British clash https://t.co/78Bu0sfDu2 pic.twitter.com/pNcjwP1y1B — The Sun (@TheSun) November 28, 2022

Meanwhile, The Times and The Telegraph report on the UK government’s amendments to the Online Safety Bill, which would boost protections for children and remove controversial measures that would have forced social media sites to take down material designated “legal but harmful”.

Tuesday’s TIMES: “Social media firms told to protect young or pay price” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/qVgUv4Q6X8 — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) November 28, 2022

The front page of Tuesday's Daily Telegraph

''Social media fines for child accounts''#TomorrowsPapersToday



Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/JIMevXrNiU pic.twitter.com/YJzwhpPnUG — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 29, 2022

The Guardian leads with UK prime minister Rishi Sunak signalling the end of the “golden era” of relations between Britain and China, while The Independent says police in China have cracked down on widespread anti-Covid protests.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 29 November 2022: Sunak warning over China as Xi continues crackdown on protest pic.twitter.com/oPYbHT8Eh9 — The Guardian (@guardian) November 28, 2022

A Tory rebellion is brewing over England’s onshore wind ban, according to the i.

Tuesday’s i - “Tory rebellion on wind farms new threat to PM’s authority” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/kQfQBr0S2W — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) November 28, 2022

The Daily Mail says up to 200 private schools could be forced to close if Labour follows through on plans to scrap their tax breaks.

Tuesday’s Daily MAIL: “Keir’s Class War Threat To 200 Private Schools” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/lLJoM58IiI — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) November 28, 2022

The Financial Times reports European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde has warned the firm “is not done” raising interest rates.

Tuesday’s FINANCIAL Times: “Lagarde says ECB ‘not done’ raising rates despite signs of easing inflation” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/0ew4issgsP — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) November 28, 2022

And Metro carries comments from Olena Zelenska, the wife of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who claims Russian soldiers have been given orders to rape civilians.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰



RUSSIA'S SHAME



🔴 Putin's soldiers given orders 'from the top' to rape civilians, says Ukraine's first lady#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/BHpGxt9f7E — Metro (@MetroUK) November 28, 2022

The international edition of The New York Times leads with a story on a 'vortex of ruin and desperation in Ukraine' amid the ongoing Russian invasion.