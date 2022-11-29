Tue, 29 Nov, 2022 - 08:52

What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

Spiritan school abuse allegations, the restoration of bonuses for banking staff, and a dog attack on a young boy in Co Wexford are among the stories on Tuesday's front pages.

The Irish Times leads with the Spiritan abuse scandal.

The Irish Examiner front page features a story on the banking bonuses.

Renters are set for further pressure with thousands of landlords set to leave the market, the Irish Independent reports.

The Echo leads with a story on concerns over flooding in Cork.

The Irish Daily Mail also leads with the return of bonuses for bankers.

The Irish Daily Star leads with a story on the injuries suffered by a boy in a dog attack in Co Wexford.

The Irish Sun leads with a case in which the mother of a man who shot his sister dead in a tragic accident has begged a judge to let her son out of prison.

The Herald leads with a tragic story on the body of a pensioner that lay undiscovered for a year.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a story on the money spent by the Northern Ireland council.

Health and care services in Northern Ireland could be impacted by industrial action, according to The Irish News.

England taking on Wales in Qatar and changes to the British government’s Online Safety Bill feature among the stories on the UK's papers.

The Daily Mirror, The Sun and the Daily Star all dedicate their front pages to the much-anticipated World Cup group stage clash between England and Wales.

Meanwhile, The Times and The Telegraph report on the UK government’s amendments to the Online Safety Bill, which would boost protections for children and remove controversial measures that would have forced social media sites to take down material designated “legal but harmful”.

The Guardian leads with UK prime minister Rishi Sunak signalling the end of the “golden era” of relations between Britain and China, while The Independent says police in China have cracked down on widespread anti-Covid protests.

A Tory rebellion is brewing over England’s onshore wind ban, according to the i.

The Daily Mail says up to 200 private schools could be forced to close if Labour follows through on plans to scrap their tax breaks.

The Financial Times reports European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde has warned the firm “is not done” raising interest rates.

And Metro carries comments from Olena Zelenska, the wife of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who claims Russian soldiers have been given orders to rape civilians.

The international edition of The New York Times leads with a story on a 'vortex of ruin and desperation in Ukraine' amid the ongoing Russian invasion.



