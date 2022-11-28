Mon, 28 Nov, 2022 - 12:04

Man arrested in Finglas after seizure of cocaine worth €92,000

Gardaí spotted a man acting suspiciously in the Hampton Wood area at around 5.30pm, and when they approached him, he ran away.
Man arrested in Finglas after seizure of cocaine worth €92,000

Kenneth Fox

A man in his 40s has been arrested after cocaine worth €92,000 was seized in Finglas in Dublin yesterday.

Gardaí spotted a man acting suspiciously in the Hampton Wood area at around 5.30pm, and when they approached him, he ran away.

He was arrested a short distance away and was found to have cocaine worth over €78,000 and a digital weighing scales on him.

A follow up search of an apartment in the Balcurris Park East area of Ballymun led to the discovery of €14,000 worth of the drug.

The man is being questioned at Ballymun Garda Station, where he can be held for up to a week.



More in this section

What the papers say: Monday's front pages What the papers say: Monday's front pages
Former Republic of Ireland manager Mick Meagan dies, aged 88 Former Republic of Ireland manager Mick Meagan dies, aged 88
Sinn Féin support drops in latest opinion poll Sinn Féin support drops in latest opinion poll
dublingardaifinglascocaineseizureireland
625 people on trolleys across Irish hospitals

625 people on trolleys across Irish hospitals

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Holy smoke that is delicious Holy smoke that is delicious
Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach
Christmas in the vines Christmas in the vines

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more