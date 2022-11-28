Man arrested in Finglas after seizure of cocaine worth €92,000

Kenneth Fox

A man in his 40s has been arrested after cocaine worth €92,000 was seized in Finglas in Dublin yesterday.

Gardaí spotted a man acting suspiciously in the Hampton Wood area at around 5.30pm, and when they approached him, he ran away.

He was arrested a short distance away and was found to have cocaine worth over €78,000 and a digital weighing scales on him.

A follow up search of an apartment in the Balcurris Park East area of Ballymun led to the discovery of €14,000 worth of the drug.

The man is being questioned at Ballymun Garda Station, where he can be held for up to a week.