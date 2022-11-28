Mon, 28 Nov, 2022 - 07:56

What the papers say: Monday's front pages

Monday's front pages cover a range of stories from an expert saying Government plans to phase out Direct Provision by 2024 are untenable to Cabinet members ruling out armed gardaí.
What the papers say: Monday's front pages

By PA Reporter

Monday's front pages cover a range of stories from an expert saying Government plans to phase out Direct Provision by 2024 are untenable to Cabinet members ruling out armed gardaí.

The Irish Times lead with the news that a Government commitment to end direct provision by 2024 looks set to be shelved in light of continuing accommodation crisis.

 

The Irish Examiner focus on Fianna Fáil and the Green Party ruling out arming rank-and-file gardaí after Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he would back an armed force if Garda Commissioner Drew Harris requested it.

The Echo focus on proposed changes to the Cork Development plan which could lead to house prices rising even higher.

The Irish Sun focus on British MP Matt Hanock finishing third in the reality show I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

The Belfast Telegprah focus on the PSNI's cleaning bill reaching £500,000 due to detainees contaminating police vehicles.

Meanwhile, in the UK protests in China and Matt Hancock’s third-place finish on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! are among the stories leading the papers at the start of the working week.

The Telegraph and Metro report Chinese protesters have called for the resignation of leader Xi Jinping as anti-lockdown demonstrations sweep across the country.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror leads with calls for Mr Hancock to quit UK Parliament following his stint on ITV’s I’m a Celebrity.

The Sun says the former health secretary’s lover has been mapping out a potential future in showbiz.

The Times reports military personnel would drive ambulances and fill frontline roles in hospitals under plans being drawn up to help the NHS cope with a series of strike actions.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has promised a “lifesaving shake-up of the NHS”, cutting down on bureaucracy and providing an extra £113 million in funding, according to the Daily Express.

The Independent says former prime minister Tony Blair’s think tank has suggested Mr Sunak should “revisit” the Brexit deal.

The Guardian leads with analysis showing more than 4,000 European doctors have opted not to work in the NHS following the Brexit vote in 2016.

The i reports the PM is “losing control as Tory rebellions grow”.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail says there has been “fury” over Labour leader Keir Starmer’s promise to scrap the charitable status of private schools.

And the Daily Star leads with the imminent arrival of the “Beast from the East” cold front.



More in this section

Two bodies recovered from waterways in Co Clare Two bodies recovered from waterways in Co Clare
Fears e-cigarettes are creating 'new generation of nicotine-addicted young people' Fears e-cigarettes are creating 'new generation of nicotine-addicted young people'
Sinn Féin support drops in latest opinion poll Sinn Féin support drops in latest opinion poll
the sunirish examinerthe guardianpressdaily mailmetroeditionsdaily mirrordaily starthe timesithe independentthe echothe telegraphirish timeas
Former Republic of Ireland manager Mick Meagan dies, aged 88

Former Republic of Ireland manager Mick Meagan dies, aged 88

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Holy smoke that is delicious Holy smoke that is delicious
Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach
Christmas in the vines Christmas in the vines

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more