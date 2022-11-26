Late Late Toy Show: Viewers raise over €3m for charities

Viewers of the Late Late Toy Show have so far donated €3.1 million to this year’s charity appeal.

Host Ryan Tubridy launched the 2022 fundraiser during Friday night's Toy Show, which included appearances from Liverpool player Caoimhin Kelleher and the Irish women’s World Cup squad.

Last year the Toy Show Appeal raised €6.8 million for The Community Foundation for Ireland, which provided support to over 160 children’s charities, helping an estimated 1.1 million children and family members.

Revolut teamed up with RTÉ for a second year, allowing users to donate instantly from their Revolut app.

Last year the app crashed due to the unprecedented volume of users. Revolut co-founder Vlad Yatsenko said they the digital bank had taken steps to avoid a similar occurrence this year.

“Last year, we were astounded by the generosity of the people in Ireland. So much so, there were some challenges at the peak of the live show,” he said.

“However, we’ve fortified our donations system and encourage the people of Ireland to continue their generosity this year to support the incredible work by The Community Foundation for Ireland, helping children who need it.”

To donate via the Revolut app, go to My hub, Donations and find the RTÉ Toy Show Appeal. Choose how much you want to give and tap ‘Donate’.

Alternatively, you can donate at rte.ie/toyshowappeal.