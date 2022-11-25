Two men arrested after robberies and attempted hijacking in Dublin

James Cox

Gardaí have arrested two men following two robberies and the attempted hijacking of a vehicle in Booterstown, Co Dublin on Thursday evening.

At approximately 9.30pm yesterday evening, two men attempted to hijack a vehicle that was parked in the vicinity of a train station in Booterstown.

During the course of the incident, the male owner of the car was assaulted. The suspects proceeded to take a mobile phone from the owner of the car, and fled the scene on foot.

A second robbery occurred a short distance away when two men approached a pedestrian on Booterstown Avenue. The male pedestrian was assaulted and a number of personal items were taken from him.

Following inquiries by gardaí from Blackrock and Dundrum Garda Stations, two men (aged in their 30s and 40s) were arrested. The stolen property was recovered by gardaí.

Both arrested men were taken to Dundrum Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.