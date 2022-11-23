What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

A report on the Irish economy, the Gerry Hutch trial, and huge demand for flights are among the stories on Wednesday's front pages.

The Irish Times leads with the latest Irish Fiscal Advisory Council report.

The Irish Examiner leads with the Gerry Hutch trial.

The Irish Independent leads with a story on a boom in demand for flights from Dublin Airport.

The average rent for a home in Cork City is now €1,708, according to The Echo.

The Irish Daily Star and Irish Sun lead with the Gerry Hutch trial.

Wednesday's edition includes World Cup pullout

Here's this morning's Irish Sun front page.

Ian Bailey's ex Jules Thomas is suing Netflix over their portrayal of her in a documentary, the Irish Daily Mail reports.

For all this and lots more, pick up a copy of Wednesday's Irish Daily Mail.

Conor McGregor's former Straight Blast Gym (SBG) teammate Artem Lobov is suing him over claims that he helped to come up with the idea for his 'Proper Twelve' whiskey, according to The Herald.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a story on an investigation into the maternity unit at a hospital in the city after the death of a second baby.

The Irish News leads with a story on a car bomb threat against a 'prominent republican'.

Good morning. Today's #FRONTPAGE



Prominent republican warned of car bomb bid



Family mourn brother and sister who dies of cancer day apart



Read: https://t.co/JyzDL4zLBq



Subscribe: https://t.co/y5tlLNKqEJ



Home Delivery: https://t.co/I1gVh0j2z1 pic.twitter.com/OmdwkNSfd4 — The Irish News (@irish_news) November 23, 2022

Many of the midweek UK papers react to more looming strikes by the rail union.

Metro, the Daily Express and the Daily Mail accuse union boss Mick Lynch of trying to ruin Christmas with the industrial action.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰



IT'S MICK GRINCH



🔴 Union boss denies ruining Christmas with new wave of two-day strikes

Elsewhere, The Times reports that the NHS is “picking up the tab” of the online betting industry, with a surge in suicidal gambling addicts turning up to A&E.

The Times: Big rise in gambling addictions - NHS lambasts 'predatory' betting firms #TomorrowsPapersToday

Menopausal women working in the NHS will be able to work from home if their symptoms require it, The Daily Telegraph says.

The front page of today's Daily Telegraph:



'Menopausal NHS staff can work from home'



Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/VS7jjqp54R — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 23, 2022

The Guardian carries a warning from doctors that poverty is forcing sick people to keep going to work.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 23 November 2022 – Doctors' warning: poverty forcing sick people to keep going to work

The Independent splashes with the Christmas appeal it has launched to help people during the cost-of-living crisis.

The UK prime minister has been forced to back down over proposed amendments to the Levelling Up Bill, the i reports.

Wednesday's front page: Rebels force Sunak to back down on housing#TomorrowsPapersToday

The Financial Times writes that the founder of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX used it as his “personal fiefdom” before its implosion, a court has heard.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Wednesday November 23

The Sun has Britain's King Charles presenting its “Who Cares Wins” award to a “brave doctor”.

On tomorrow's front page: King Charles presents The Sun's #WhoCaresWins award to brave doctor

The Daily Star splashes with Argentina’s loss to Saudi Arabia at the World Cup.

And the Daily Mirror says Fifa have reportedly reminded Qatar they must allow rainbow symbols to be worn at the World Cup after security officials stepped in to remove them from fans.