Pedestrian killed in road crash in south Dublin

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A pedestrian has died in a crash involving a four-wheel-drive vehicle in south Dublin.

The crash happened on Johnstown Road, Cabinteely, at about 7.10pm on Tuesday.

The male pedestrian, in his 60s, was killed.

His body has been taken to the mortuary in St Vincent’s University Hospital.

The driver of the vehicle, in his 20s, did not require medical attention.

The road was closed and diversions put in place to allow forensic collision investigators to examine the scene.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses. Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling on Johnstown Road between 6.30pm and 7.15pm are asked to make the footage available.

Those with information are asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5400, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.