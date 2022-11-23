Wed, 23 Nov, 2022 - 06:36

Pedestrian killed in road crash in south Dublin

The driver of the vehicle, in his 20s, did not require medical attention.
Pedestrian killed in road crash in south Dublin

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A pedestrian has died in a crash involving a four-wheel-drive vehicle in south Dublin.

The crash happened on Johnstown Road, Cabinteely, at about 7.10pm on Tuesday.

The male pedestrian, in his 60s, was killed.

His body has been taken to the mortuary in St Vincent’s University Hospital.

The driver of the vehicle, in his 20s, did not require medical attention.

The road was closed and diversions put in place to allow forensic collision investigators to examine the scene.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses. Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling on Johnstown Road between 6.30pm and 7.15pm are asked to make the footage available.

Those with information are asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5400, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.



More in this section

Digital and pharma companies supporting dampened Irish economy – watchdog Digital and pharma companies supporting dampened Irish economy – watchdog
Couples sue windfarm operator over alleged nuisance and excessive noise Couples sue windfarm operator over alleged nuisance and excessive noise
Deirdre Veldon appointed managing director of The Irish Times Group Deirdre Veldon appointed managing director of The Irish Times Group
dublingardacrashirishdunlaoghaire
Cork teen settles action against Rotunda Hospital over foot burn

Cork teen settles action against Rotunda Hospital over foot burn

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach
Christmas in the vines Christmas in the vines
Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more