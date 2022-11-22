Deirdre Veldon appointed managing director of The Irish Times Group

The Irish Times board has confirmed the decision of Paul Mulvaney to step down from his position as group managing director, with Deirdre Veldon appointed in his place.

The Irish Times Group includes Breakingnews.ie, the Irish Examiner, and a number of regional news outlets.

Ms Veldon has held a number of senior editorial roles at The Irish Times, including most recently the role of deputy editor.

The board's chairperson, Dan Flinter, congratulated Ms Veldon on her appointment, adding: "With Deirdre as managing director, the Irish Times Group will continue to deliver challenging and engaging content which will further increase opportunities for our commercial partners to be a central part of the lives of our readers."

In a statement, Ms Veldon said she is confident the group "will continue to build on the success of recent years".

"Once again the media industry faces challenging times but I remain confident that our market position, our talented team and our quality journalism leave us well positioned to meet the challenges that lie ahead," she added.