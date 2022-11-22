Tue, 22 Nov, 2022 - 15:25

Deirdre Veldon appointed managing director of The Irish Times Group

Ms Veldon replaces previous group managing director, Paul Mulvaney
Deirdre Veldon appointed managing director of The Irish Times Group

The Irish Times board has confirmed the decision of Paul Mulvaney to step down from his position as group managing director, with Deirdre Veldon appointed in his place.

The Irish Times Group includes Breakingnews.ie, the Irish Examiner, and a number of regional news outlets.

Ms Veldon has held a number of senior editorial roles at The Irish Times, including most recently the role of deputy editor.

The board's chairperson, Dan Flinter, congratulated Ms Veldon on her appointment, adding: "With Deirdre as managing director, the Irish Times Group will continue to deliver challenging and engaging content which will further increase opportunities for our commercial partners to be a central part of the lives of our readers."

In a statement, Ms Veldon said she is confident the group "will continue to build on the success of recent years".

"Once again the media industry faces challenging times but I remain confident that our market position, our talented team and our quality journalism leave us well positioned to meet the challenges that lie ahead," she added.



More in this section

Creeslough explosion investigators travel to England and Spain for interviews Creeslough explosion investigators travel to England and Spain for interviews
Ugandan coaches 'overwhelmed' by response to their hurling club Ugandan coaches 'overwhelmed' by response to their hurling club
Shortage of rental homes leading to record increase in rents - Daft report Shortage of rental homes leading to record increase in rents - Daft report
the irish timesthe irish times grouppaul mulvaneydeirdre veldon
Windfall tax 'drop in ocean, not dig out we need' - energy researcher

Windfall tax 'drop in ocean, not dig out we need' - energy researcher

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach
Christmas in the vines Christmas in the vines
Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more