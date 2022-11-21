Mon, 21 Nov, 2022 - 17:48

Motorcyclist killed in crash with lorry in Co Tipperary

Gardaí are asking motorists who may have been present at or driven past the collision to contact them.
By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A motorcyclist has died in a collision with a lorry in Co Tipperary.

The fatal crash occurred on New Road, Lisronagh in Clonmel at around 10am.

The body of the motorcyclist, a man aged in his 40s, was removed to Tipperary University Hospital.

No other injuries have been reported.

The road was closed and diversions were put in place on Monday pending the arrival of forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, and are asking for any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on New Road to make this footage available.

Gardaí are particularly looking to speak with a number of motorists who may have been present at, or driven past, the collision to make contact with them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.



