Mon, 21 Nov, 2022 - 14:15

Drugs worth over €1m seized in Dublin

Heroin, cocaine, cannabis herb and cannabis resin were seized as part of the operation
Muireann Duffy

Gardaí have seized over €1.1 million worth of drugs in Dublin following search operations on Sunday.

Officers attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, supported by the Special Crime Task Force, intercepted two vehicles in south Dublin shortly before 3pm on Sunday.

Following this, a third vehicle was seized and two residential properties in south and west Dublin were also searched.

Heroin, cocaine, cannabis herb and cannabis resin with a combined street value of approximated €1.1 million, in addition to €28,000 in cash, was discovered during the course of the searches.

A man (20s) and a woman (30s) were arrested under section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977/84 and are currently being held at Tallaght Garda station.

Gardaí said investigations into the matter are ongoing.



