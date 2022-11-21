Three men due in court after drug seizure worth €314,000 last week

Kenneth Fox

Three men in their 30s and 50s are due in court this morning after cocaine and cannabis were seized in Dublin last week.

€300,000 worth of drugs and €14,000 in cash were found during a series of raids in Finglas last Friday, targetting criminal gangs in the area.

During the searches, a suspected cannabis grow house and equipment to make cannabis jellies were discovered.

The men have been charged in connection with the operation and will appear before Blanchardstown District Court this morning.