Mon, 21 Nov, 2022 - 10:29

Man (70s) dies after van enters water at marina in Offaly

Emergency services personnel managed to remove the man from the vehicle after it entered the water, but he was water pronounced dead in hospital
Muireann Duffy

A man has died after a fatal road incident in which a van entered the water at Banagher Marina, Co Offaly on Sunday evening.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene just after 5.30pm.

The man, aged his 70s, was removed from the van which had entered the water and was treated at the scene. He was then taken to Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe where he was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí confirmed there were no other occupants in the van.

The scene has been preserved pending a technical examination and gardaí have launched an investigation into the matter.

Any witnesses or road users who were travelling in the area and may have camera footage (including dash-cam recordings) are asked to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Birr Garda station on 057-9169 710, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.



