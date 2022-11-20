Sun, 20 Nov, 2022 - 13:44

Yellow weather warning issued for entire country

The warning will take effect from 3am on Monday
A blanket yellow warning has been issued by Met Éireann ahead of heavy rain on Sunday night and into Monday.

The warning will take effect for the 26 counties from 3am on Monday, lasting until 8pm the same day.

The forecaster has warned of "heavy or thundery pulses of rain" overnight, which may lead to flooding in places.

A yellow gale warning will also be in place from midnight for Carnsore Point to Loop Head to Fair Head, as coastal areas look set for cyclonic winds which will "reach gale force 8 of higher".

The recent cold snap also looks set to continue into next week, with maximum daily temperatures in the region of 7-12 degrees.



