Spanish man appears in court over seizure of cannabis worth €2.3m

The cannabis was seized following a search at a commercial storage facility in Dublin on Thursday
Tom Tuite

A Spanish national has been remanded in custody following his arrest by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) over a €2.36 million cannabis seizure in Dublin.

During a joint operation involving GNDOCB detectives and Revenue's Customs Service, a commercial storage facility in the north of the city was searched on Thursday where officers recovered approximately 118kg of herbal cannabis.

Juan Aguilar (56), of Avtequera, Malaga, was held at Coolock Garda station under the provisions of section two of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Gardaí charged Mr Aguilar with unlawful possession of cannabis and having it for the purpose of sale or supply at a self-storage unit on Kilmore Road, Artane, Dublin 5.

He was held overnight on Friday and brought before Judge Anthony Halpin at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

In evidence, GNDOCB Detective Val Russell told Judge Halpin that a Spanish translator was present when the accused was charged.

Detective Russell told the court that Mr Aguilar's reply to the second charge was: "I have told you everything I had to tell," adding that he had made no response to the first count.

The detective added that a file is being prepared for the director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Defence solicitor Michael Keller told Judge Halpin there was to be no application for bail.

The offences are contrary to sections three and 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Mr Aguilar, who did not address the court, listened to the proceedings with the assistance of an interpreter.

Judge Halpin granted legal aid, noting there was no Garda objection.

The judge remanded Mr Aguilar in custody pending directions from the DPP. He will appear via video link at Cloverhill District Court on Friday.



