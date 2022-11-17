Thu, 17 Nov, 2022 - 06:14

Disenchanted stars say they ‘fell in love’ with Ireland during filming

Actors including Idina Menzel and Patrick Dempsey hailed the ‘beautiful’ countryside and the friendly local crew members.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Stars of Disenchanted say they “fell in love” with Ireland and made “friends forever” after shooting the upcoming fairy tale blockbuster in Co Wicklow.

Actors including Idina Menzel and Patrick Dempsey hailed the “beautiful” countryside and the friendly local crew members.

The upcoming Disney sequel to 2007’s Enchanted was filmed on location in Ireland during the coronavirus pandemic, when much of the country was still in lockdown.

LA Premiere of “Disenchanted”
Patrick Dempsey said: ‘I love Ireland’. Photo: Jordan Strauss/AP

Speaking at the Disenchanted world premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Dempsey said: “I love Ireland. I like the west coast the best and getting out of the cities.

“We were in lockdown so you could feel that sadness and frustration, then when you get out to the countryside it was a whole different experience, so that was great.”

Saturday Night Live star Maya Rudolph, said they had been “very lucky to be there” for the shoot.

“I loved it, I can’t believe we got so lucky,” she said.

LA Premiere of “Disenchanted”
Saturday Night Live star Maya Rudolph, said the production team had been ‘very lucky to be [in Ireland]’ for the shoot. Photo: Jordan Strauss/AP

“And it wasn’t just that we got to be in a beautiful place, [but] everyone that we worked with… was mostly a local crew and they were pretty much some of the best people I’ve ever worked with.”

She added: “It really is a stunning movie… and we got to be in a place that we fell in love with and felt happy in and we were very lucky to be there.

Menzel, who is well known for voicing Elsa in Frozen, said the Irish production crew “took such good care of us” while filming.

“[Ireland] is beautiful, and our crew were all Irish and that was the best part,” she said.

LA Premiere of “Disenchanted”
Menzel, who is well known for voicing Elsa in Frozen, said the Irish production crew ‘took such good care of us’ while filming. Photo: Jordan Strauss/AP

“I made friends forever, the hair and makeup people took such good care of us and showed us the country.”

Asked if she had had trouble understanding the Irish accent, Menzel laughed and replied: “Not really, you get used to it pretty quick.”

Disenchanted producer Barry Josephson added: “Any time you set up a movie you think about where can we get the perfect exterior… where is the best place to make the movie.

“Ireland was one of many places but it really was the best place for us to do it.”

Disenchanted is available for streaming on Disney+ from November 18th.



