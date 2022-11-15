Tue, 15 Nov, 2022 - 08:36

What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

The death of cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan dominates Tuesday's front pages.

The Irish Times carries a picture of Ms Phelan along with the quote: "There will be others who continue this fight without me when I am gone; because we are all in this together."

The black-and-white front page of the Irish Examiner includes a picture of Ms Phelan and an editorial, with a simple message: "Thank you, Vicky."

The Irish Independent leads with another quote from Ms Phelan: "I don't want apologies or tributes - I want change."

'Remarkable woman' Vicky Phelan also makes the front page of The Echo.

"Thank you, Vicky", is the main message of the Irish Sun as well.

The front page of the Irish Daily Mail reads: "Vicky, a fearless warrior for Irish women."

The Herald leads with family tributes to Ms Phelan.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with the delay of a report on legal aid in Northern Ireland worth £70 million.

The Irish News leads with a story on problems with the health system in Northern Ireland.

 

The fate of pensions in the imminent autumn budget is splashed across UK's Tuesday papers.

A suggestion from Rishi Sunak that the pensions triple lock will be reinstated following a year-long suspension is front page of the Daily Express and The Independent.

The Daily Mirror leads with an interview with actor Ricky Tomlinson, who warns some pensioners may die if the prime minister does not keep the triple lock.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is on the i saying taxes should be hiked for major multinational businesses and non-doms in the UK instead of low income earners.

Two of England’s largest Tory-run councils have warned the British prime minister they may go bankrupt in the near future, according to The Guardian.

UK home secretary Suella Braverman is on Metro, after she signed a deal with her French counterpart in an attempt to slow migrant crossings.

Cristiano Ronaldo is front page of The Sun for the second straight day, this time hitting out at Gary Neville.

The Financial Times says tensions over Taiwan have overshadowed a meeting between US president Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

And the Daily Star reports Wetherspoons is struggling to source eggs for breakfasts so is replacing them with sausages.

The international edition of The New York Times leads with a story on leading Republicans trying to distance themselves from former US president Donald Trump following poor results for the party in the midterm elections.



