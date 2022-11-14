Mon, 14 Nov, 2022 - 16:55

Met Éireann issues wind and rain warning for three counties

The national forecaster has issued a warning for heavy rain and strong winds in Cork, Kerry and Waterford.
Met Éireann issues wind and rain warning for three counties

Met Éireann has issued a warning for heavy rain and strong winds in Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

The status yellow warning is currently in place and will run until 11pm on Monday.

The national forecaster said gusts of up to 100km/h are expected in the three southern counties, Heavy rain could bring the risk of spot flooding.

Elsewhere, rain will continue through much of the night, before beginning to clear in the west. Winds will ease by the end of the night with clear skies and temperatures between 6-9 degrees Celsius.

Tuesday will start sunny across much of Ireland away from Ulster where cloud will persist. This cloud will gradually move northwards during the day which will allow for some sunny spells here.

There will be sunny spells and scattered showers in coastal areas. Temperatures will reach 9-12 degrees.



More in this section

Meta Ireland looks to quash €405m Instagram fine over children's privacy Meta Ireland looks to quash €405m Instagram fine over children's privacy
Man avoids jail for rape and sexual assault of his siblings after they ask court not to imprison him Man avoids jail for rape and sexual assault of his siblings after they ask court not to imprison him
Cork security guard jailed for sexually abusing his younger sister for two decades Cork security guard jailed for sexually abusing his younger sister for two decades
weathermet eireannireland weatherireland
Senior health services figures pay tribute to ‘tenacity’ of Vicky Phelan

Senior health services figures pay tribute to ‘tenacity’ of Vicky Phelan

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day
’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more