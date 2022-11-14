Met Éireann issues wind and rain warning for three counties

Met Éireann has issued a warning for heavy rain and strong winds in Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

The status yellow warning is currently in place and will run until 11pm on Monday.

The national forecaster said gusts of up to 100km/h are expected in the three southern counties, Heavy rain could bring the risk of spot flooding.

⚠️Status Yellow - Wind & rain warning for Kerry, Cork & Waterford



Wet & windy this evening with spells of heavy rain & possible spot flooding. Strong S to SE winds with gusts of 70 - 100 km/h☔️🍃



Valid: 16:00 Monday 14/11/2022 to 23:30 Monday 14/11/2022https://t.co/Xg3aMJm6kq pic.twitter.com/n4Ap6PlSox — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 14, 2022

Elsewhere, rain will continue through much of the night, before beginning to clear in the west. Winds will ease by the end of the night with clear skies and temperatures between 6-9 degrees Celsius.

Tuesday will start sunny across much of Ireland away from Ulster where cloud will persist. This cloud will gradually move northwards during the day which will allow for some sunny spells here.

There will be sunny spells and scattered showers in coastal areas. Temperatures will reach 9-12 degrees.