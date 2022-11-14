Mon, 14 Nov, 2022 - 14:55

546 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals

There are 464 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 100 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.
Kenneth Fox

There are currently 564 admitted patients waiting for beds this morning, according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisations (INMO).

There are 464 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 100 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

In terms of the most overcrowded hospitals, both University Hospital Limerick and Cork University Hospital have 55 people on trolleys as of this morning.

The figures comes as the INMO said last week more than 100,000 patients have gone without beds in Irish hospitals so far this year.

They have called for the Government to bring in measures needed to retain nurses and midwives to help address the crisis.

In analysis released on Tuesday, the INMO said more than 1,903 children have been waiting on trolleys.

This is the earliest in the year that this high number of admitted patients has ever been recorded, according to the INMO.

They said they have been warning of unprecedented overcrowding in 2022 since early summer.

The five worst-hit hospitals so far this year are University Hospital Limerick with 15,322 patients left on trolleys; Cork University Hospital with 10,107 patients; Sligo University Hospital with 6,919 patients; St Vincent’s University Hospital with 6,359 patients; and Letterkenny University Hospital with 5,366 patients.



inmouniversity hospital limerickcork university hospitaltrolley watchireland
