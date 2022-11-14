Mon, 14 Nov, 2022 - 10:50

Sting and Madness announce Dublin gigs

Sting and Madness have both announced Dublin gigs for this summer
Sting and Madness announce Dublin gigs

James Cox

Sting and Madness have both announced Dublin gigs for this summer.

Sting will perform a special 'My Songs' concert in Malahide Castle, Dublin June 28th, 2023. Tickets from €69.90 including booking fee go on sale this Friday at 9am from Ticketmaster.

My Songs includes the greatest hits from Sting's career, solo and with The Police.

Following a sold out six-night residency at the London Palladium, My Songs was hailed "a masterclass” by The Times; "Sting remains an undeniably skilled performer with a gold-plated back catalogue".

A musical journey taking in hits like 'Fields of Gold', 'Shape of my Heart', 'Roxanne' and 'Demolition Man', the concert was described as "a rare treat" by The Telegraph and saw Sting praised as "near peerless" by The Guardian with "sublime pop alchemy". Fans can also expect to hear 'Englishman In New York,' 'Every Breath You Take,' 'Roxanne,' 'Message In A Bottle' and many more.

On tour, Sting will be accompanied by an electric, rock ensemble. Special Guest Blondie will be appearing at the Dublin date.

Madness have announced their Irish return with an outdoor show at The Summer Series at Trinity College Dublin on Saturday, July 1st 2023

Tickets priced €49.90 inclusive go on sale this Friday, November 18th at 9am via Ticketmaster.



More in this section

Man charged after woman’s body found in Co Meath apartment Man charged after woman’s body found in Co Meath apartment
Derry City claim FAI Cup with comprehensive 4-0 win over Shelbourne Derry City claim FAI Cup with comprehensive 4-0 win over Shelbourne
Vicky Phelan: The Irish healthcare campaigner who refused to be silenced Vicky Phelan: The Irish healthcare campaigner who refused to be silenced
dublintrinity collegeconcertsstingmalahide castlemadness
Friends and campaigners pay tribute to ‘remarkable’ Vicky Phelan

Friends and campaigners pay tribute to ‘remarkable’ Vicky Phelan

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day
’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more