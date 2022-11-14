Sting and Madness announce Dublin gigs

James Cox

Sting and Madness have both announced Dublin gigs for this summer.

Sting will perform a special 'My Songs' concert in Malahide Castle, Dublin June 28th, 2023. Tickets from €69.90 including booking fee go on sale this Friday at 9am from Ticketmaster.

My Songs includes the greatest hits from Sting's career, solo and with The Police.

Following a sold out six-night residency at the London Palladium, My Songs was hailed "a masterclass” by The Times; "Sting remains an undeniably skilled performer with a gold-plated back catalogue".

A musical journey taking in hits like 'Fields of Gold', 'Shape of my Heart', 'Roxanne' and 'Demolition Man', the concert was described as "a rare treat" by The Telegraph and saw Sting praised as "near peerless" by The Guardian with "sublime pop alchemy". Fans can also expect to hear 'Englishman In New York,' 'Every Breath You Take,' 'Roxanne,' 'Message In A Bottle' and many more.

On tour, Sting will be accompanied by an electric, rock ensemble. Special Guest Blondie will be appearing at the Dublin date.

Madness have announced their Irish return with an outdoor show at The Summer Series at Trinity College Dublin on Saturday, July 1st 2023

Tickets priced €49.90 inclusive go on sale this Friday, November 18th at 9am via Ticketmaster.