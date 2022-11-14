Mon, 14 Nov, 2022 - 07:53

What the papers say: Monday's front pages

The papers on Monday are covering the killing of a 30-year-old woman in Co Meath, more fallout from the Spiritan school abuse allegations, and housing issues.
What the papers say: Monday's front pages

The papers on Monday are covering the killing of a 30-year-old woman in Co Meath, more fallout from the Spiritan school abuse allegations, and housing issues.

The Irish Times reports on growing calls for an enquiry into abuse allegations at Spiritans schools, after it emerged last week that 233 men have made allegations of abuse against 77 Irish priests from the Spiritans.

New laws will ban the sale of vaoping products to under-18s, according to the lead report in the Irish Independent, and the front page photo shows Ioana Mihaele, who was killed in her home in Co Meath over the weekend.

The Irish Examiner reports that grants of up to €50,000 are to be extended to all vacant properties across the country in a bid to bring as many unoccupied buildings back into use as family homes.

The Herald carries a report of the tributes paid to the late Ms Mihaela after an apparent assault.

The Irish Daily Star also leads with coverage of the killing of 30-year-old Ms Mihaela in Ratoath, Co Meath.

The Echo reports that council houses are laying idle in Cork City — some for up to 75 weeks.

In the UK, tax cuts, the G20 and a tiff at Old Trafford are splashed across Monday’s front pages.

Metro, the i and the Daily Express lead on warnings of tax hikes from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt on Sunday, while the Daily Star says “while we’re all struggling” Parliament has spent more than £265,000 on alcohol over the past year.

The Daily Telegraph leads on an op-ed from the Prime Minister on the eve of the G20 in which he calls Russia a “rogue state”.

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo is front page of The Sun claiming Manchester United has betrayed him.

The Daily Mirror, The Guardian and the Daily Mail all splash on dire reports into hospitals and the health system in the UK.

More than 100,000 asylum seekers have waited more than three years for a decision, according to backlog analysis on the front page of The Independent.

The Times leads on a new deal expected to be signed with France on Monday to “stem flow of migrants” crossing the Channel into Britain.

And the Financial Times continues with coverage of the crashing of the cryptocurrency market.



More in this section

Researchers investigate potential diabetes link with gut bacteria Researchers investigate potential diabetes link with gut bacteria
Tributes paid to sea swimmer (60s) who drowned in Co Wicklow Tributes paid to sea swimmer (60s) who drowned in Co Wicklow
Donegal boy saves baby brother after phone charger caught fire Donegal boy saves baby brother after phone charger caught fire
the sunirish examinerthe guardianirish independentthe irish timesnewspapersfinancial timespressdaily mailmetroeditionsdaily expressdaily starthe daily telegraphthe timesithe independentfront pagesthe ii newspaperthe daily mirrorft
What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day
’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more